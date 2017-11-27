Homeless good Samaritan plans to share donation windfall

(CNN) A homeless veteran who has received a windfall of donations after an act of kindness plans on passing on his good karma to others.

"Everybody out there is facing some kind of struggle, so if I can touch their life, the way mine was touched, [it'd be] an amazing feeling," Johnny Bobbitt Jr. told ABC. "I want to feel the feeling on the opposite end."

Bobbitt was living under a bridge last month when Kate McClure ran out of gas late at night on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

Scared and nervous, she got out of the car to head to the nearest gas station and met Bobbitt. He told her to get back in the vehicle and lock the door. Minutes later, he emerged with a red gas can. He had used his last $20 to buy her gas.

Bobbitt didn't ask for money; McClure didn't have any on her then. Over the next few weeks, she gave him a jacket, gloves, a hat and socks. She would give him a few dollars each time she saw him.

