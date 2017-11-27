Breaking News

Americans who married into royalty

Updated 3:13 PM ET, Mon November 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

When Meghan Markle says her vows with Prince Harry, she will become the latest Yank to marry into a royal family. Here&#39;s a look at a few others. Wallis Simpson&#39;s planned marriage with King Edward VIII caused him to abdicate. She was divorced from her first husband and was pursuing a divorce with her second. Edward abdicated in December 1936 and the couple wed in June 1937 after Simpson&#39;s divorce was made final.
Photos: Americans who married into royalty
When Meghan Markle says her vows with Prince Harry, she will become the latest Yank to marry into a royal family. Here's a look at a few others. Wallis Simpson's planned marriage with King Edward VIII caused him to abdicate. She was divorced from her first husband and was pursuing a divorce with her second. Edward abdicated in December 1936 and the couple wed in June 1937 after Simpson's divorce was made final.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Rita Hayworth married Prince Aly Khan in 1949. The prince was her third husband. They divorced four years later.
Photos: Americans who married into royalty
Rita Hayworth married Prince Aly Khan in 1949. The prince was her third husband. They divorced four years later.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
In a storybook setting, former actress Grace Kelly married Price Rainier III of Monaco in 1956. She was killed in a September 1982 automobile accident.
Photos: Americans who married into royalty
In a storybook setting, former actress Grace Kelly married Price Rainier III of Monaco in 1956. She was killed in a September 1982 automobile accident.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Caroline Lee Bouvier married Prince Stanislaw Albrecht Radziwill in 1959. They divorced in 1974.
Photos: Americans who married into royalty
Caroline Lee Bouvier married Prince Stanislaw Albrecht Radziwill in 1959. They divorced in 1974.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Hope Cooke married King Palden Thondup Namgyal, the last monarch of Sikkim, in 1963. They divorced in 1980.
Photos: Americans who married into royalty
Hope Cooke married King Palden Thondup Namgyal, the last monarch of Sikkim, in 1963. They divorced in 1980.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Lisa Halaby married King Hussein of Jordan in 1978. It was his fourth marriage. She took on the name Queen Noor. He passed away in 1999.
Photos: Americans who married into royalty
Lisa Halaby married King Hussein of Jordan in 1978. It was his fourth marriage. She took on the name Queen Noor. He passed away in 1999.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Marie Chantal Miller married Prince Pavlos, crown prince of Greece, in 1995.
Photos: Americans who married into royalty
Marie Chantal Miller married Prince Pavlos, crown prince of Greece, in 1995.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Alexandra Miller married Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg in 1995. They separated in 2002 and were divorced.
Photos: Americans who married into royalty
Alexandra Miller married Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg in 1995. They separated in 2002 and were divorced.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Kelly Rondestvedt married Hubertus Michael, hereditary Prince of Saxony-Coburg, in 2009.
Photos: Americans who married into royalty
Kelly Rondestvedt married Hubertus Michael, hereditary Prince of Saxony-Coburg, in 2009.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Kendra Spears married Prince Rahim Aga Khan in 2013.
Photos: Americans who married into royalty
Kendra Spears married Prince Rahim Aga Khan in 2013.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
01 royal americans02 royal americans 03 royal americans 04 royal americans 05 royal americans RESTRICTED06 royal americans 07 royal americans 08 royal americans 09 royal americans 10 royal americans
Meghan Markle is only the latest Yank to marry into a royal family.