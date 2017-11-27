Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:Americans who married into royalty
When Meghan Markle says her vows with Prince Harry, she will become the latest Yank to marry into a royal family. Here's a look at a few others. Wallis Simpson's planned marriage with King Edward VIII caused him to abdicate. She was divorced from her first husband and was pursuing a divorce with her second. Edward abdicated in December 1936 and the couple wed in June 1937 after Simpson's divorce was made final.
Rita Hayworth married Prince Aly Khan in 1949. The prince was her third husband. They divorced four years later.
In a storybook setting, former actress Grace Kelly married Price Rainier III of Monaco in 1956. She was killed in a September 1982 automobile accident.
Caroline Lee Bouvier married Prince Stanislaw Albrecht Radziwill in 1959. They divorced in 1974.
Hope Cooke married King Palden Thondup Namgyal, the last monarch of Sikkim, in 1963. They divorced in 1980.
Lisa Halaby married King Hussein of Jordan in 1978. It was his fourth marriage. She took on the name Queen Noor. He passed away in 1999.
Marie Chantal Miller married Prince Pavlos, crown prince of Greece, in 1995.
Alexandra Miller married Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg in 1995. They separated in 2002 and were divorced.
Kelly Rondestvedt married Hubertus Michael, hereditary Prince of Saxony-Coburg, in 2009.
Kendra Spears married Prince Rahim Aga Khan in 2013.
Meghan Markle is only the latest Yank to marry into a royal family.