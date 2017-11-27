Sheriff says remains identified as those of missing Florida grandmother

Story highlights The boy was 1,000 miles from home when he was stopped after a wrong turn

Authorities in Florida ID victim

(CNN) Remains found last week in the backyard of a Florida home have been identified as those of missing grandmother Kristina French, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The woman's 15-year-old grandson was detained Friday by US agents near the border with Canada, officials said.

The sheriff's office said in a tweet that the medical examiner positively identified the remains.

"The investigation is active and ongoing. No further details are releasable," the tweet said.

Authorities took the boy into custody in Buffalo, New York, on suspicion of grand theft auto.

