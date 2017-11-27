A Maine police department doesn't want you telling officers these things

(CNN) Sometimes it's easy to forget that without the uniform and badge, cops are regular people.

So when they stand in line for a burger, they -- like most of us -- don't want to hear tired jokes.

The first point addresses the tendency to tell a cop "I didn't do it" (sometimes with a half chuckle) when an officer walks into a restaurant or other gathering place.

"We probably don't think that you did do it," says the post. "We probably don't know what "it" is. We assume most people we run into during the average day didn't do it, and neither did their friends."

