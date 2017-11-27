Blacks Ferns crowned Team of the Year in rugby first

Story highlights New Zealand dominate award ceremony

Black Ferns win Team of the Year

Woodman, Barrett crowned Players of the Year

(CNN) For the first time ever, a women's team has been crowned team of the year at the World Rugby Awards.

The New Zealand men's side have picked up the award for the past seven years, but it was the All Blacks' female counterparts, the Black Ferns, who capped off their World Cup-winning year with yet more silverware.

"The team has just been on an absolute high this year," Portia Woodman, who was also crowned women's Player of the Year, told CNN at the awards ceremony in Monaco on Sunday.

"More people are recognizing women's rugby players in New Zealand. You get more people coming up to you, saying 'Oh, we watched your game. It was an awesome final, congratulations.' We never had that before.

"The Team and Player of the Year awards just top it off -- it's been the perfect year."