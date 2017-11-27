What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson, left, is hit by Alabama's Ronnie Harrison while diving for the goal line on Saturday, November 25. Auburn knocked off its top-ranked rival 26-14 to win the SEC West Division and clinch a spot in the conference title game.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Auburn fans storm the field to celebrate the win over Alabama. The in-state rivalry, better known as the Iron Bowl, is one of college football's most intense matchups.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
The Spanish sailing team Mapfre arrives in South Africa's Table Bay to win the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race on Friday, November 24. The leg started in Lisbon, Portugal.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Colombian pole vaulter Katherine Castillo competes in the Bolivarian Games on Tuesday, November 21.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Toronto's Terrance Plummer tackles Calgary's Jerome Messam in the Grey Cup, the championship game of the Canadian Football League, on Sunday, November 26. Toronto won 27-24 for its league-record 17th title.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Stanford's Josh Sharma, left, draws a charge on Florida's Deaundre Ballard during a college basketball game in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, November 23.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Philadelphia running back LaGarrette Blount is upended by Chicago's Adrian Amos, lower right, during an NFL game in Philadelphia on Sunday, November 26.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Australia's cricket team huddles up before taking the field against England on Saturday, November 25. Australia won the first Test match of the latest Ashes series. The second match starts Friday.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Florida State's Matthew Thomas carries a alligator head out of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium after the Seminoles defeated their rivals, the Florida Gators, on Saturday, November 25.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann volleys the ball to score a spectacular goal in the Champions League match against Roma on Wednesday, November 22. Atletico won 2-0 over their Italian opponents.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
In this photo, taken using a slow shutter speed, Formula One driver Stoffel Vandoorne competes in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, November 26.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Fiji's Ashton Sims is tackled by Australia's Will Chambers, left, and Aaron Woods during the semifinals of the Rugby League World Cup on Friday, November 24. Australia won 54-6 to advance to the final against England.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Bryony Frost celebrates atop Stobillee Sirocco after winning the Clydesdale Stakes in Exeter, England, on Sunday, November 26.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
New York Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello tries to corral the puck near Vancouver's Bo Horvat during an NHL game in New York on Sunday, November 26.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Barcelona's Jordi Alba, left, dribbles by Valencia's Gabriel Paulista during a Spanish league match in Valencia on Sunday, November 26.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
American ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani compete during Skate America, a Grand Prix event in Lake Placid, New York, on Saturday, November 25. The siblings finished in first place.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Papua New Guinea's Della Audama is tackled during a Rugby League World Cup match against New Zealand on Wednesday, November 22.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Houston's Linell Bonner tries to make a one-handed catch during a college football game against Navy on Friday, November 24.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Gina Mazany takes down Wu Yanan during a UFC fight in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, November 25. Mazany won by unanimous decision.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Smoke envelops Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth before an NFL game against New Orleans on Sunday, November 26.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos