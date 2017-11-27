The magic of ice fishing in Levi, Finland

(CNN) As winter falls and Finland's lakes begin to freeze, one ancient tradition comes to life.

All may seem barren, but beneath the surface is a world teeming with life.

Ice fishing, one of the most popular activities in Finland, has been carried out ever since humans first walked the country's shores.

And with no boat required, anybody with a simple rod and line can begin their search for a tasty catch.

JUST WATCHED The coolest things to do in Lapland Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The coolest things to do in Lapland 03:09

Read More