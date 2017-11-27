The magic of ice fishing in Levi, Finland

(CNN)As winter falls and Finland's lakes begin to freeze, one ancient tradition comes to life.
All may seem barren, but beneath the surface is a world teeming with life.
Ice fishing, one of the most popular activities in Finland, has been carried out ever since humans first walked the country's shores.
And with no boat required, anybody with a simple rod and line can begin their search for a tasty catch.
The likes of perch, pike, roach, burbot, whitefish, trout, and grayling are all up for grabs.
With that in mind, CNN Alpine Edge host Christina Macfarlane visited a local shaman in Levi to call for the help of the great spirits...
Find out how she got on in the video above.