White House press briefing: Live updates

White House press briefing: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 3:01 PM ET, Mon November 27, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWATCH LIVE: White House press briefing at 3:15 p.m. ETReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHWATCH LIVE: White House press briefing at 3:15 p.m. ET Paid Partner ContentBankrateOnline savings accounts earn you $1000s, here's why E-Commerce Guide by CNN UnderscoredThese fitness trackers are on sale for Cyber Week The Motley FoolStephen Hawking's prediction will give you goosebumps TruliaGetting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now The Motley FoolBill Gates says this will be worth "10 Microsofts"