VA failed to report potentially dangerous doctors, GAO finds

(CNN) The Veterans Affairs Department has fallen short in ways that put veterans and the public "at risk [of] receiving unsafe medical care" by failing to report potentially dangerous doctors, a government watchdog concluded after an investigation.

The Government Accountability Office report , issued Monday, reveals issues with the VA's handling of complaints made against doctors and other health care professionals. The VA says the report will lead to changes at the department.

In some cases, reviews did not take place "for 3 months to multiple years after the concerns were identified." Nearly half of the reviews the GAO looked into had no paper trail.

The report found that the VA dropped the ball in the most serious cases, when it concluded a doctor's behavior should be reported to state licensing authorities and a national database. A report to state licensing officials was made in only one instance out of nine analyzed by the GAO. Reporting to state licensing authorities should occur in instances when doctors' behavior raises "reasonable concern for the safety of patients," GAO wrote.

The report gave several examples of how the shortcomings left doctors with serious complaints against them working for the VA or in the community:

