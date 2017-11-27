White House stands by Trump's original 'Access Hollywood' defense

Story highlights Sanders said Trump already "addressed this"

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump stands by his original apology for his remarks recorded by the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape in which he described sexually assaulting women, and that his position hasn't changed in the days after The New York Times reported the President had privately questioned the tape's authenticity.

Sanders, pressed Monday on The New York Times reporting, said that Trump already "addressed this" and "made his position clear at that time."

Trump apologized for the video that surfaced weeks before the 2016 election. When asked if that position has changed, Sanders said "No."

"The President hasn't changed his position," she added. "I think if anything, what the President questions is the media's reporting on that accurately."

When asked about what reporting he is questioning, Sanders he had "already addressed it" and that he is questioning "the ones that are current."

