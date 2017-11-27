Story highlights "How much will the Republican tax scam cost you?" the ad's narrator says

That message hints at Democrats' strategy on tax reform ahead of the midterms

(CNN) With the Senate gearing up to vote this week on Republicans' sweeping tax reform package, the campaign arm for Senate Democrats will launch a new ad framing the proposed changes as a costly "scam" on taxpayers.

The ad , entitled "Mailbox," shows a series of middle-class taxpayers receiving notice that their tax burden will increase and they will lose some of their deductions.

"How much will the Republican tax scam cost you?" the ad's narrator says.

That message hints at Democrats' political strategy on tax reform ahead of the 2018 midterm elections: to cast doubt on promises by Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump that their reform efforts would save taxpayers money, especially those individuals and families paying less than the top tax rate.

"Washington Republicans are so determined to put more money in the pockets of the wealthy and the well-connected that they're willing to raise taxes on hard working Americans on everything from medical expenses to student loans," said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. "These wrong and self-serving priorities are guaranteed to turn off voters of every political persuasion, and every GOP Senate candidate will be held accountable for their toxic and unpopular tax scam."

Read More