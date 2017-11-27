Roy Moore compares accusations against him to Russia probe

(CNN) Senate candidate Roy Moore said at a campaign event Monday that the sexual allegations he faces are "completely false" and "malicious," and said he doesn't know any of the women levying them.

The Alabama Republican compared the allegations to the probe into 2016 Russian meddling in the US election and potential connections between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russians.

"The people of this country want movement. They don't want false attacks like this. That's exactly what's happening in this case," Moore said. "They want to hide the true issues of immigration and health care, military readiness, taxes, abortion and transgender rights. They also not only want to hide the issues, they don't want my opponent's issues revealed; how he stands on these issues. I'll tell you how he stands: completely contrary to the people of this state and this country."

Several women have come forward and accused Moore of pursuing relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, and several others also have accused him of assault.

On Monday, Moore cast the allegations as "malicious, false attacks, which reflect the immorality of our time." He compared the Washington establishment's opposition to him to former President Barack Obama's remarks about those who cling to guns and religion.

Read More