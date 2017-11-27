(CNN) Richard Cordray, who stepped down from the top Consumer Financial Protection Bureau position prior to the weekend , has his thoughts on how the power struggle for his old job will play out.

"We have two laws that are inconsistent with one another" - Richard Cordray, named Leandra English acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau upon his resignation https://t.co/nxlJe53JYE pic.twitter.com/CsYx0LkKhm

Mulvaney, who currently serves as head of the Office of Management and Budget, was chosen by President Donald Trump, while Cordray tapped Leandra English on his way out the door. Both Mulvaney and English assumed the position Monday morning, with each reaching out to their inherited staff via email, signing them as "acting director."

Asked by the host whether he thought his nominee -- English -- had a chance to be his successor, the former director emphasized the importance of following a strict legal protocol:

"What I've learned over the years ... judges are conscientious ... not like lawyers, who give opinions," he said. "It's judges who have to decide this, and I am sure this judge will consider it carefully, and if either side disagrees with the judge's ruling we'll presumably go to the court of appeals."