Trump won't campaign with Moore, White House says

Story highlights "The President is not planning any trip to Alabama at this time," Sanders said

She cited scheduling conflicts

Fort Payne, Alabama (CNN) President Donald Trump will not travel to Alabama to campaign for Roy Moore ahead of the December 12 special election, the White House said Monday, citing conflicts with his schedule.

With a little more than two weeks left in the race, the President has sought to boost Moore's Senate bid, citing his denials of accusations that he sexually assaulted women as young as 14 years old when he was in his 30s and criticizing his Democratic opponent Doug Jones.

"The President is not planning any trip to Alabama at this time," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters. "Frankly, his schedule doesn't permit him doing anything between now and Election Day."

Asked about reports that Trump would not campaign on Moore's behalf in the state, Moore's deputy campaign manager Hannah Ford told CNN: "We are incredibly grateful to have the President's support and are gearing up for a strong two weeks leading up to victory on the 12th."

Trump had left open the possibility that he would campaign for Moore in Alabama while speaking to reporters before he departed the White House for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Read More