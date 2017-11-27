Breaking News

Al Franken speaks after groping allegations: Live updates

By Meg Wagner, Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNN

Updated 12:59 PM ET, Mon November 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WATCH LIVE: Sen. Al Franken speaks at 1 p.m. ET.
WATCH LIVE: Sen. Al Franken speaks at 1 p.m. ET.

    JUST WATCHED

    WATCH LIVE: Sen. Al Franken speaks at 1 p.m. ET.

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WATCH LIVE: Sen. Al Franken speaks at 1 p.m. ET.