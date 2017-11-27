Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Monday she believes the story of Melanie Sloan, a former employee of Rep. John Conyers, just a day after she refused to criticize the Michigan Democrat amid sexual harassment accusations.

"Ms. Sloan told me that she had publicly discussed distressing experiences while on his staff," Pelosi said in a statement issued Monday. "I find the behavior Ms. Sloan described unacceptable and disappointing. I believe what Ms. Sloan has told me."

Last week, Sloan came forward with allegations against Conyers from her time working on Capitol Hill in the 1990s, including one instance where she recalled being called to Conyers' office to find him wearing only his underwear.

Sloan told The Washington Post that Conyers "routinely yelled at and berated her" during her time working for the congressman, and that she was ignored when she tried to receive help on the matter and went to congressional leadership.

Pelosi met with Sloan on Monday afternoon, and said Sloan gave her "valuable feedback into the substantive reforms many of us in Congress are advocating to foster a climate of respect and dignity, and to protect legislative branch employees."