Pelosi confronting 'raw feelings' within black caucus over Conyers accusations

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has struggled with how to address the sexual harassment allegations against Rep. John Conyers as she balances a key black caucus' sensitivities toward one of its founders with the need to swiftly act during a time of heightened awareness about sexual misconduct.

On NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday morning, Pelosi wouldn't say whether she believed the former Conyers staff members who have accused him of sexual harassment and workplace abuse. In the interview, she called him an "icon " who has "done a great deal to protect women," citing his support of the Violence Against Women Act.

A senior Democratic aide tells CNN that Pelosi has found the sexual harassment allegations against Conyers "a very difficult process" to deal with, in part, because he's a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Asked why Pelosi refused to answer the question of whether she believes the accusers on "Meet the Press," the aide said it has everything to do with the fact that the two women who have made allegations against Conyers are still unnamed.

"CBC members feel that over time, they've been unfairly targeted and they go into this scenario with raw feelings about how the process works," the aide said.

