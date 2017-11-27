Top State Department official out after 3 months

Story highlights Maliz Beams had been appointed as counselor over the summer

A State Department spokesperson confirmed she will be "stepping away from her role"

(CNN) A senior State Department official appointed by the Trump administration is leaving the agency after just three months on the job, CNN has learned.

Maliz Beams had been appointed as counselor -- a senior position not requiring congressional confirmation -- over the summer. In this role, she served as a special adviser to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and was closely involved in his efforts to reorganize the agency.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to CNN Beams would be "stepping away from her role at the Department of State and is returning to her home in Boston."

"We appreciate Maliz sharing her expertise with us over the past few months," said the spokesperson, speaking on background. "We wish her the best of luck in her next venture."

Deputy chief of staff Christine Ciccone "will step in to lead the redesign effort and manage its daily activities," the spokesperson said.

