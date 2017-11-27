(CNN) Sen. John Kennedy didn't mince words Monday about any colleagues accused of sexual misconduct: "They're all pigs."

The Louisiana Republican was speaking with reporters in the Capitol as senators returned from Thanksgiving break.

Kennedy stopped short of saying that Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama -- who has been accused of pursuing relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s, as well as assault -- should be expelled from the Senate if he wins. But Kennedy said an ethics investigation would be appropriate, as it is in the case of Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota, who has been accused of groping women.

If the accusations prove true, then "there is no excuse for this," Kennedy said. "None. Zero. Nada. You pretty it up all you want to, it's still a pig."

There may be differences in the allegations, he added, but none of this behavior should be tolerated.

Read More