(CNN) The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to consider two gun measures Wednesday, including one measure that is a top priority of the National Rifle Association.

The committee will vote on a bill that allows gun owners with permits to carry concealed weapons reciprocity to travel to other states with their firearms. It will also take up another measure that updates the federal background check system after problems were exposed following a mass shooting at a Texas church earlier this month.

The new House legislation addressing the background check does call for a study on the devices. The bill directs the Bureau of Justice Statistics to determine how many times a bump stock was used during a crime in the United States and report back to congressional committees in six months.

The Judiciary Committee announced Monday it will mark up North Carolina GOP Rep. Richard Hudson's legislation to allow concealed carry reciprocity, which means licensed gun owners will be allowed to bring their legally registered firearms to other states that have conceal carry laws. They would still need to abide by the local and state regulations in place for guns.

