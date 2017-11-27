Where Doug Jones stands on the issues

Washington (CNN) Doug Jones has given Alabama Democrats their best chance at winning a Senate race there since 1992 -- when Sen. Richard Shelby was elected and, shortly thereafter, switched parties and became a Republican.

Jones made his name as a prosecutor who in the late 1990s and early 2000s successfully led the case against two of the Ku Klux Klan members responsible for a 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four African-American girls.

He's alternated between prosecutorial roles and private practice through his career before launching his Senate campaign this year.

Now Republicans are accusing Jones of taking radical positions on the issues in his race against Republican Roy Moore.

"I can tell you for a fact we do not need somebody who's going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad for the military, bad for the Second Amendment," President Donald Trump said of Jones last week, without elaborating on his critiques.

