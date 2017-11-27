Trump holds event honoring Native American veterans in front of Andrew Jackson picture

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump held an event honoring Navajo veterans while standing in front of an image of Andrew Jackson -- the President who signed legislation that eventually led to the "Trail of Tears."

Jackson signed legislation in 1830 that allowed the federal government to remove Native Americans from their land. The Indian Removal Act resulted in their forcible removal and in turn the "Trail of Tears," where roughly 17,000 Cherokees were forced out of Georgia at gunpoint and moved to present-day Oklahoma. Thousands of Cherokees died on the journey.

The event on Monday, which was to honor Navajo code talkers, also resulted in criticism of the President when Trump made a comment referencing a nickname he has assigned to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, "Pochahontas."

"I just want to thank you because you are very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here," Trump said. "Although, we have a representative in Congress who has been here a long time ... longer than you -- they call her Pocahontas!"

He then turned to one of the honorees and said: "But you know what, I like you. You are special people."

