(CNN) CNN anchor Chris Cuomo clashed with a top editor at the far-right news website Breitbart on Monday after the writer defended Alabama Senate GOP candidate Roy Moore by citing Ringo Starr's hit cover of the the song "You're Sixteen."

"You know, in 1973, Ringo Starr hit No. 1 on the billboard charts with the song 'You're Sixteen, You're Beautiful and You're Mine,'" said Breitbart senior editor at large Joel Pollak, speaking on "New Day."

"[H]e was 30-something at the time, singing about a 16-year-old. You want to take away Ringo Starr's achievement?" Pollak asked.

"You can't be serious," replied Cuomo. "You think that Ringo Starr's song is supposed to be a nod towards allowing 30-year-old men to prey on teenagers?"

"You don't believe that, Joel," Cuomo added. "You're a parent. You don't believe that."

