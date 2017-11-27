Blitzer: Loudest critics can't silence the facts

(CNN) After President Donald Trump attacked CNN International as a "major source of (Fake) news," CNN's Wolf Blitzer responded Monday, "Even the loudest critics can't silence the facts."

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted "the outside world does not see the truth" from CNN International and claimed the global network's role is to represent the United States to the world.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

A few minutes later, CNN's public relations department responded: "It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news."

It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst 🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 25, 2017

On Monday, the longtime CNN anchor spoke on his show about how journalists risk their lives to bring their audience the truth.

Here is the full transcript of Blitzer's remarks:

