Frank also sought to rebut critics of the watchdog agency

Washington (CNN) Former Rep. Barney Frank, one of the architects of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said Monday that "clearly the deputy director" should be given interim control of the agency amid a fight between the Trump administration and agency officials over the bureau's leadership.

The bureau has been roiled by a leadership fight over the past several days. President Donald Trump on Friday named his director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, as acting director of the consumer watchdog agency hours after the outgoing director, Richard Cordray, appointed his own successor . Lawyers for Leandra English, whom Cordray named the acting director, has filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the appointment of Mulvaney.

Republicans have argued the CFPB is a "rogue" agency because it's not funded by Congress and it's run by a single director who can't be fired by the president at will.

"When we wrote the law creating the CFPB, we deliberately tried to give it some protection from the normal process," Frank told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "We knew that the vacancy law said, in other words, the vacancy law was already on the books, the one (Trump) is claiming. We, knowing that was on the books, wrote a different law later. Ordinarily, the later law that is more specifically tailored to the particular situation that covers it."

The Massachusetts Democrat said that regulating banks is "very sensitive politically" and the architects of the consumer protection agency sought to safeguard the bureau from political interference. "In this case, because we knew that fighting large financial interests on behalf of consumers was going to put you in the battlefield every day, we did do deliberately special protections."

