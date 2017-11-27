(CNN) On Monday afternoon, Minnesota Sen. Al Franken apologized.

"I know that I've let a lot of people down, people of Minnesota, my colleagues, my staff, my supporters, and everyone who has counted on me to be a champion for women," he said. "To all of you, I just want to again say that I am sorry."

What Franken -- after more than a week of refusing to speak publicly about the accusations -- tried to do on Monday was buy himself some time -- both with his constituents and with his colleagues. With Congress back in session after a week-long break, Franken knew he would be confronted by reporters with questions about his conduct. As importantly, he knew his colleagues would face those same questions about him. And he wanted -- and really needed -- to give them something to say, some response that might quiet persistent questions about whether he should resign.

That's why Franken held the press conference. But the problem is that he didn't actually say much of anything.

