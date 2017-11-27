Trump can't roll back the tide on sexual harassment

Story highlights The president can try to cast doubt on the authenticity of the tape he already apologized for, but it won't matter, writes Michael D'Antonio

Trump can't erase the impact of the national conversation about sexual harassment, D'Antonio writes

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) President Trump is now telling people the tape of him saying "grab 'em by the p---y," and other disgusting things about women to "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush is fake, according to the New York Times.

In 2016, although he denied ever committing the acts he bragged about on the tape, Trump apologized for the gutter chatter heard on the recording. So this new spin is obviously absurd.

Yet nothing he says now can erase the very real movement the release of his "Access Hollywood" tape launched. Donald Trump deserves a place in history as the man most responsible for the courageous campaign against sexual harassment taking place in politics, business, the press, and Hollywood.

To understand Trump's paradoxical role in the rise of women against sexual predators and harassers it helps to recall that he has long worked to make himself into the living symbol of arrogant power. Over decades of bragging about his wealth, bullying celebrity women and concocting stories of his own sex appeal, Trump's indecency was expressed with a sense of impunity.

Getting away with it was a sign of his raw power. This all culminated with Trump's infamous claim that he could "stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody" and not "lose any voters."

