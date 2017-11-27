Russia is killing what little independent press it has

Mikhail Fishman is an anchor at TV Rain. He is the former editor in chief of Russian Newsweek and Moscow Times. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. This is the next installment in the CNN Opinion series on the challenges facing the media, under attack from critics, governments and changing technology.

(CNN) In April 2012, shortly after Vladimir Putin had been re-elected as President and returned to his throne in the Kremlin following a four-year intermission as prime minister, protest demonstrations broke out in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan. A local political activist, who was running for mayor but lost, went on a hunger strike after what he claimed was a totally rigged election. The crowds rallied in the streets in his support, echoing the Bolotnaya Square protest movement in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Yet I was surprised when an Astrakhan law enforcement official, who was clamping down on local protests, confided in me that he and his police unit watched TV Rain regularly. Wow, I thought back then, things were going to change quickly because even the police forces were paying attention to independent media.

During the Soviet era, political censorship was an established governmental institution. It had its regulations, procedures, offices and staff. Nowadays, in Putin's Russia, it isn't as conspicuous as it was, but it's still very powerful. It comes in the form of phone calls, hints or nods. Across Russian media, except for two or three publications, an acute self-censoring instinct -- put simply, fear -- is now a commanding feeling.

Putin learned from his own experience the power that media wields: With its help, in 1999, as a former KGB official with little recognition across the Russian nation, he propelled himself to nationwide popularity and to the presidency in less than a year. So it made sense that, 17 years ago, Putin started to exercise his power by cracking down on media.

Just one month after Putin became President, Vladimir Gusinsky, a media tycoon and owner of NTV -- a major private television channel -- was arrested. Putin denied that the arrest was politically motivated.

Gusinsky then fled Russia and NTV soon passed into the ownership of Gazprom, Russia's state gas behemoth, under the pretext of an undischarged financial debt.

Since then, Putin has continued to act on the principle that tight control over media is key to power.

From the early 2000s, Russian national television has been a direct extension of the Kremlin apparatus -- a massive propaganda tool. Print publications with mass circulation have been put in the hands of either state corporations or friendly oligarchs.

The system has been redesigned to boost Putin's cult and bash any alternative to it. It has portrayed his critics as extremists and outcasts. It has shown him as Russia's only protector from the hostile world. It has savored war and presented the military intrusion in Ukraine's Donbass region as a sequel to Russia's fight with Nazis during World War II.