Josh Gottheimer, a Democratic representative from New Jersey, and Tom Reed, a Republican representative from New York, are co-chairs of the House Problem Solvers Caucus. The opinions expressed in this commentary are theirs.

(CNN) When we tell people back home about the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group we co-chair, it's hard for them to believe that 48 members of Congress -- half of them Democrat, half Republican -- come together nearly every week to find common ground on some of our toughest issues. They'd probably find it equally shocking that, earlier this month, Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin locked arms in their own effort to drive problem solving, not just across the aisle, but across the two chambers of Congress.

This isn't some "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" faux idealism; it's actually happening and there is a growing group of us who believe that progress is more important than partisanship. We believe that getting to "yes" where it makes sense -- on health care, DACA and border security, infrastructure, and the budget -- is more important than obstruction just for the sake of it.

We've heard time and time again that Washington is broken and gridlock makes it impossible for members of Congress to find common ground. But we believe the ground is starting to shift -- and that the public has finally had enough. If you look at a recent Harvard-Harris poll , 91% of Americans would prefer that Democrats and Republicans work together.

Earlier this year, we used this approach to engage our House colleagues in discussions about how to form an organized bipartisan bloc. Eventually, these efforts culminated in creating the Problem Solvers Caucus, the first bipartisan caucus of its kind. Some scoffed. For the better part of the last quarter century, they pointed out, the House of Representatives has been defined by a winner-take-all mentality. The majority holds the gavels and the power, rarely even acknowledging ideas from members across the aisle. So, how would a bipartisan caucus wield any real influence?

But that wasn't their only objection. Even if the Problem Solvers managed to drive bipartisan action in the House, many doubted the Senate would ever follow suit. If the House is dominated by majority rule, then the Senate is known for the fact that one person can stop the body in its tracks. In short, there was little reason to believe we could effectively counteract an entrenched system that drives the majority party to ram through its agenda and compels the minority party to exert maximum resistance.

