Formula E: 'You never know what's going to happen'

"You never know what's going to happen," Mahindra Racing driver Nick Heidfeld told CNN.

"After a few races you think you might know who's gonna win, but usually it's not the case."

Expect more of the same in season four.

Location, location, location ...

They are the sorts of destinations that you'd scribble down at the top of a round-the-world wish list: Paris, New York, London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Marrakech, Mexico City and Montreal.

All have featured on the calendar during the first three years of Formula E and this season sees four more bucket-list cities added to the roster.

Formula E 2017-18 Race Calendar Hong Kong: Dec 2/3 Marrakech: Jan 13 Santiago: Feb 3 Mexico City: Mar 3 Sao Paulo: Mar 17 Rome: Apr 14 Paris: Apr 28 Berlin: May 19 Zurich: Jun 10 New York: Jul 14/15 Montreal: Jul 28/29

Chile's capital Santiago will host its first-ever ePrix in February as Formula E visits one of the world's countries that is helping fuel the electric car revolution.

Chile is currently the second biggest producer of lithium -- the rare earth metal that's used in car batteries -- in the world.

In March, Fomula E is off to the sprawling metropolis of São Paulo -- Brazil's biggest city. The ePrix will be a chance for 2014/15 Formula E champion Nelson Piquet Jr. and current champion Di Grassi to race in front of their home fans.

From there, the teams fly to Europe for what will be many drivers' and fans' highlight of season four -- a first trip to Rome.

Formula E will hit the streets of the Eternal City in April racing around the Esposizione Universale Roma district before heading to Zurich in June and a chance for Swiss-born Buemi to race on home turf.

Whatever happens on track the race will be a historic occasion, marking the first time in 63 years that Switzerland has hosted a motorsport event.

The country banned motor racing following the 1955 Le Mans 24-hour race tragedy when the Mercedes car of Pierre Levegh plowed into the crowd killing at least 83 spectators.