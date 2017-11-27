Breaking News

Formula E: 'You never know what's going to happen'

By Patrick Sung and Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 9:17 AM ET, Mon November 27, 2017

Story highlights

  • Formula E season starts in Hong Kong
  • Two races taking place on December 2/3
  • Lucas di Grassi is defending champion

(CNN)Goodbye Formula One, hello Formula E ...

As Lewis Hamilton and co. head off for a well-earned break, F1's electric cousins are gearing up for another action-packed eight months of all-electric racing.
Formula E's fourth season kicks off with two races in Hong Kong this weekend (Dec 2/3) where arch rivals Sebastien Buemi and reigning champion Lucas di Grassi will lock horns once again.
    Last year's championship went down to the wire, with di Grassi prevailing at a drama-fueled final race weekend in Montreal in July.
    Formula E is one of the fastest-growing sport series on the planet and has gained a reputation for staging street races with an electric atmosphere, mixing crashes, wheel-to-wheel action with driver spats on and off the track.
    "You never know what's going to happen," Mahindra Racing driver Nick Heidfeld told CNN.
    "After a few races you think you might know who's gonna win, but usually it's not the case."
    Expect more of the same in season four.