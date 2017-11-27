Egypt mosque attack witnesses recall scenes of horror

(CNN) Vivid, dark red splotches of blood show where people were shot and killed by the hundreds inside Egypt's al Rawda Mosque during midday prayer last Friday.

A 17-year-old boy, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals, recalled the scene outside the Sufi mosque as the massacre began. "I saw a man in army uniform," he said. "He opened fire on us. The bullets were ricocheting off the walls, hitting people in the legs and back."

When the attackers left, he went inside to search for his father among the dead. "He was on his side. It looked like he was shot up close in the head when he was already down," he said.

He and others who spoke to CNN said the entire incident lasted roughly an hour.

Mohamed, another eyewitness who asked CNN to refer to him only by his first name for his safety, was at another mosque down the street when he saw several four-wheel vehicles driving up to the al Rawda Mosque. "I heard shooting and screaming and shouting, so I ran toward the mosque. I saw four people I know who work for the army, and they were firing at the attackers, but they ran out of ammunition. One of them, Ahmed, was killed after he finished his ammunition."

