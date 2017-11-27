Breaking News

As scarlet fever cases rise, baffled researchers investigate

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 6:31 PM ET, Mon November 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In the 19th century, scarlet fever was a common killer in Europe. In 2016, nearly 20,000 cases were reported in the United Kingdom -- the biggest increase in 50 years.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Scarlet fever is just one disease that many have forgotten but that is by no means gone, despite our best efforts to eliminate it.
Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
In the 19th century, scarlet fever was a common killer in Europe. In 2016, nearly 20,000 cases were reported in the United Kingdom -- the biggest increase in 50 years.

Scarlet fever is just one disease that many have forgotten but that is by no means gone, despite our best efforts to eliminate it.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Though it&#39;s often thought of as a medieval disease, the World Health Organization reports 1,000 to 3,000 global cases of plague every year. The US averages seven new human cases a year, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cdc.gov/plague/maps/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;mostly in the Southwest&lt;/a&gt;. Pictured, a patient with gangrene and necrosis, caused by plague.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
Though it's often thought of as a medieval disease, the World Health Organization reports 1,000 to 3,000 global cases of plague every year. The US averages seven new human cases a year, mostly in the Southwest. Pictured, a patient with gangrene and necrosis, caused by plague.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
This 19-year-old girl in Neijiang, China, is being carried in a basket because she has rickets. Rickets is caused by a lack of vitamin D, which we get from sunlight. Experts believe rickets is making a comeback in developed countries because of the use of sunscreen and less time spent outdoors.
Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
This 19-year-old girl in Neijiang, China, is being carried in a basket because she has rickets. Rickets is caused by a lack of vitamin D, which we get from sunlight. Experts believe rickets is making a comeback in developed countries because of the use of sunscreen and less time spent outdoors.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Gout was once known as the &quot;disease of kings&quot; because of its links to excessive food and alcohol consumption. These days, unhealthy lifestyles are behind an increase in gout in developed countries.
Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
Gout was once known as the "disease of kings" because of its links to excessive food and alcohol consumption. These days, unhealthy lifestyles are behind an increase in gout in developed countries.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
The deadly disease diphtheria affects the nose and throat. Vaccinations mean it is now rare in developed countries, but in 2011, nearly 5,000 cases were reported to the WHO, with many more probably unreported.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
The deadly disease diphtheria affects the nose and throat. Vaccinations mean it is now rare in developed countries, but in 2011, nearly 5,000 cases were reported to the WHO, with many more probably unreported.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
There were 216,000 global cases of leprosy, an ancient and disfiguring disease, in 2013.
Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
There were 216,000 global cases of leprosy, an ancient and disfiguring disease, in 2013.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Although there is a pertussis vaccine, there were an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.who.int/immunization/topics/pertussis/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;estimated 16 million global cases&lt;/a&gt; of whooping cough in 2008, killing about 195,000 children.
Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
Although there is a pertussis vaccine, there were an estimated 16 million global cases of whooping cough in 2008, killing about 195,000 children.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
In April 2015, the Americas became the first region to eliminate rubella; the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cdc.gov/rubella/about/in-the-us.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says&lt;/a&gt; there are fewer than 10 cases each year.&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;But globally, about &lt;a href=&quot;https://measlesrubellainitiative.org/resources/advocacy-tools/2017-fact-sheet/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;110,000 babies&lt;/a&gt; are born with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/08/health/rubella-house-zika-babies-future/index.html&quot;&gt;congenital rubella syndrome&lt;/a&gt; every year.
Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
In April 2015, the Americas became the first region to eliminate rubella; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are fewer than 10 cases each year. But globally, about 110,000 babies are born with congenital rubella syndrome every year.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
TB, or tuberculosis, is one of the top 10 killers in the world, according to the WHO. In 2016, 10.4 million people around the globe contracted tuberculosis, and more than 1.7 million died. Ninety-five percent of those &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/24/health/tuberculosis-cambodia-tb-day-photos/index.html&quot;&gt;deaths were in developing countries&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
TB, or tuberculosis, is one of the top 10 killers in the world, according to the WHO. In 2016, 10.4 million people around the globe contracted tuberculosis, and more than 1.7 million died. Ninety-five percent of those deaths were in developing countries.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Vaccination programs mean polio is on the verge of extinction -- but there are still cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
Vaccination programs mean polio is on the verge of extinction -- but there are still cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
small child sick with scarlet fever02 plague explainer 0623Girl with rickets Neijiang ChinaFoot with gout swollenvaccine india diphtheria Leprosy mans hands Indiachild receives vaccination whooping coughRubella rash backTuberculosis TBPakistan polio OPV rural delivery

Story highlights

  • An alarming rise in scarlet fever cases has English officials worried
  • Researchers search for the cause of the outbreak and urge caution globally

(CNN)The age-old killer scarlet fever is on the rise in England and East Asia, according to research published Monday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, and investigators don't know why.

"Whilst current rates (in England) are nowhere near those seen in the early 1900s, the magnitude of the recent upsurge is greater than any documented in the last century," said study author Theresa Lamagni of Public Health England, the agency that funded the analysis. "Whilst notifications so far for 2017 suggest a slight decrease in numbers, we continue to monitor the situation carefully ... and research continues to further investigate the rise."
Identified by a bright red rash that looks and feels like sandpaper, scarlet fever is a highly contagious disease caused by the same bacteria behind strep throat, group A Streptococcus pyogenes.
    From the plague to polio ... 10 diseases you (wrongly) thought were gone
    From the plague to polio ... 10 diseases you (wrongly) thought were gone
    Historically a common cause of childhood death, scarlet fever had been declining over the past two centuries, according to the study, with any rise in cases typically following a "natural cyclical pattern" every four to six years.
    But since 2009, cases have been steadily increasing in several East Asian countries, including Vietnam, South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland China.
    Read More
    An outbreak then hit England, where cases tripled in one year, from 4,700 in 2013 to 15,637 in 2014. Infections continued to rise to nearly 20,000 in 2016, a 50-year high for the United Kingdom, according to the analysis.
    Hospital admissions during the outbreak in England are also high, the researchers said, nearly doubling between 2013 (703 cases) and 2016 (1,300 cases).

    Identifying scarlet fever

    Although anyone who gets strep throat can get scarlet fever, also known as scarlatina, the disease typically strikes children under the age of 10. Frequently spread by droplets via coughing and sneezing, group A strep can also hide on doorknobs, plates and utensils for hours.
    Scurvy. TB. Scarlet fever: They&#39;re all back
    Scurvy. TB. Scarlet fever: They're all back
    The red rash that gives scarlet fever its name typically starts on the neck and face and spreads to the chest, the back and other parts of the body. At first, the rash will look like a bad sunburn, but then it will begin to raise and become bumpy. If pressed, the red skin will turn white; it can also be itchy. Once the rash subsides, the skin will often peel, especially on the groin, fingertips and toes.
    A very sore, red throat that makes it difficult to swallow, along with a fever of 101 or higher, is a key sign of scarlet fever, along with swollen neck glands, headaches and body chills, nausea and vomiting.
    An early symptom can be a "strawberry" tongue -- one that looks more red and bumpy than usual -- along with a whitish coating on inside of the throat. Other telltale signs include be a flushed face (except for a white streak around the mouth) and red streaks in the creases of the skin, with the armpits, knees and elbows showing a deeper hue.
    Can forgotten rubella children of the &#39;60s hold clue for Zika babies?
    Can forgotten rubella children of the '60s hold clue for Zika babies?
    Treatment for scarlet fever is the same as for strep: a course of antibiotics, which must be completed to be rid of the bacteria and avoid a relapse. If the regimen is followed appropriately, the disease is usually gone within a couple of weeks. Left untreated, it can lead to serious illness or even death.
    Complications of scarlet fever can include Bright's disease, a form of kidney damage, and rheumatic fever, an autoimmune disease that affects the heart, joins, skin and brain. If rheumatic fever affects the heart, it can cause long-term damage. That's one of the reasons scarlet fever was a leading cause of heart disease for adults before penicillin was discovered.
    Over the centuries, scarlet fever has caused devastating epidemics. Those infected were often isolated for weeks, while their bedding and belongings were burned to prevent disease spread. Why the prevalence of the disease began to decline, even before the wide-spread use of antibiotics, is a mystery.

    Detective work is underway

    Why the disease is making a resurgence today is also a mystery, according to the study. Investigators are looking at such possibilities as a change in human immune status, environmental causes and even the disease traveling from Asia to England, although evidence for that is slight. Though the cases in the United Kingdom came from at least three known strains, only one of those was also seen in Hong Kong, and only in few cases.
    The forgotten mothers and babies of Zika
    The forgotten mothers and babies of Zika
    "Whilst there is no clear connection between the situation in the UK and East Asia, a link cannot be excluded without better understanding of the drivers behind these changes," Lamagni said. "The hunt for further explanations for the rise in scarlet fever goes on."
    Meanwhile, she suggests that parents in England keep an eye out for telltale signs and act quickly to get their children, or themselves, to a doctor for evaluation and treatment.
    "Guidance on management of outbreaks in schools and nurseries has just been updated, and research continues to further investigate the rise," she said. "We encourage parents to be aware of the symptoms of scarlet fever and to contact their (general practitioner) if they think their child might have it."
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    In a comment published alongside the paper, University of Queensland professors Mark Walker and Stephan Brouwer recommend that public health systems around the world be on guard.
    "Scarlet fever epidemics have yet to abate in the UK and northeast Asia," they wrote. "Thus, heightened global surveillance for the dissemination of scarlet fever is warranted."