Woman who killed disabled daughter dies in apparent suicide

(CNN) A Chicago-area woman who was scheduled to return to prison Monday for killing her disabled daughter in 2015 was found dead in her apartment of an apparent suicide.

Frank Shuftan, a spokesman for the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, said 57-year-old Bonnie Liltz was pronounced dead on the scene Saturday evening.

On November 21, Liltz was ordered to return to prison to complete the rest of her four-year sentence. She was to report there on Monday.

"This is a story that I wish the final chapter was happier," her attorney Thomas Glasgow said Monday. He said Liltz's sister found her unresponsive in bed and called 911.

"She went to lunch with her father on Friday. She spoke to me that afternoon. We had a very nice conversation," Glasgow said. "Then she went to her mom's house. Her mom and sister live together. She told them she was going to a movie and have lunch with a friend. She went home and didn't answer any calls. Her sister went over and found her."

