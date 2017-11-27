A woman gets a birthday card from her dad, five years after his death

Story highlights Bailey Sellers' dad died just before her 17th birthday

(CNN) Everyone loves getting cards on their birthday. But a Tennessee woman got a card from her father that she'll cherish forever.

Bailey Sellers' father, Mike Sellers, died of Stage IV pancreatic cancer in 2013, just a few months before her 17th birthday. But her dad made sure he could still celebrate her special day, even in death.

Before his death he prepaid a flower shop to deliver flowers and a card to her every year on her birthday. The last of the flowers and cards came last week, for her 21st birthday.

"When I opened this card, I especially felt him with me. It's a cold feeling, then a happy feeling at the same time," Sellers, of Knoxville, Tennessee, told CNN affiliate WATE.

In the card that came with this year's flowers, Mike Sellers told his daughter this would be his last letter to her "until we meet again" and that she shouldn't shed anymore tears over him.

