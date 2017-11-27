Rebel, soldier and activist: Prince Harry is the epitome of a modern royal

(CNN) He's no fan of the limelight. But Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor -- fifth in line to the British throne and better known as Prince Harry -- will have few places to hide after the announcement that he is engaged to his American girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Born on September 15, 1984, Harry was the second and last child born into the ill-fated marriage of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales.

The pair divorced in 1996, and Diana died a year later. Not yet a teenager, Harry walked behind his mother's coffin in images broadcast to a global audience.

Princes William (right) and Harry (left) with their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales in the garden of Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, July 1986.

Harry took up a place at the school his mother chose for him, the prestigious Eton College -- following in the footsteps of his older brother, Prince William.

After leaving Eton, he traveled the world before enrolling at Sandhurst military academy in Berkshire, England. His nickname there was "Harry Potter," according to Lieutenant Kayon Mills, who trained with the prince. After completing the course he joined the Blues and Royals regiment of the British Army.