Rebel, soldier and activist: Prince Harry is the epitome of a modern royal

By Judith Vonberg, CNN

Updated 10:32 AM ET, Mon November 27, 2017

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

(CNN)He's no fan of the limelight. But Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor -- fifth in line to the British throne and better known as Prince Harry -- will have few places to hide after the announcement that he is engaged to his American girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Born on September 15, 1984, Harry was the second and last child born into the ill-fated marriage of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales.
The pair divorced in 1996, and Diana died a year later. Not yet a teenager, Harry walked behind his mother's coffin in images broadcast to a global audience.
Harry took up a place at the school his mother chose for him, the prestigious Eton College -- following in the footsteps of his older brother, Prince William.
    After leaving Eton, he traveled the world before enrolling at Sandhurst military academy in Berkshire, England. His nickname there was "Harry Potter," according to Lieutenant Kayon Mills, who trained with the prince. After completing the course he joined the Blues and Royals regiment of the British Army.
    Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary&#39;s Hospital on September 16, 1984, with newborn Prince Harry. The prince has grown up in the public eye. Take a look back at his life.
    Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital on September 16, 1984, with newborn Prince Harry. The prince has grown up in the public eye. Take a look back at his life.
    Prince Harry stands with Princess Diana for the national anthem at the Wales versus Australia match during the 1991 World Cup in Cardiff, Wales, on October 12, 1991.
    Prince Harry stands with Princess Diana for the national anthem at the Wales versus Australia match during the 1991 World Cup in Cardiff, Wales, on October 12, 1991.
    Princess Diana and Prince Harry are accompanied by family friend Catherine Soames and her son, Harry, during a skiing trip in Lech, Austria, on March 24, 1994.
    Princess Diana and Prince Harry are accompanied by family friend Catherine Soames and her son, Harry, during a skiing trip in Lech, Austria, on March 24, 1994.
    Princess Diana, from left, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles gather for the commemorations of VJ Day on August 19, 1995, in London.
    Princess Diana, from left, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles gather for the commemorations of VJ Day on August 19, 1995, in London.
    Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his son Prince Harry stand for the anthems during the Wales versus Scotland game in Cardiff, Wales, on February 17, 1996.
    Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his son Prince Harry stand for the anthems during the Wales versus Scotland game in Cardiff, Wales, on February 17, 1996.
    Left to right: Princes William, Harry and their father Prince Charles wait in front of the Westminster Abbey in London after the funeral ceremony of Diana Princess of Wales on September 6, 1997.
    Left to right: Princes William, Harry and their father Prince Charles wait in front of the Westminster Abbey in London after the funeral ceremony of Diana Princess of Wales on September 6, 1997.
    Prince Harry takes part in the Wall Game at Eton College in March 2003.
    Prince Harry takes part in the Wall Game at Eton College in March 2003.
    The youngest son of the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry makes a slice of toast in his house kitchen situated in the house library, which is the preserve of the senior House prefects, in March 2003 at Eton College.
    The youngest son of the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry makes a slice of toast in his house kitchen situated in the house library, which is the preserve of the senior House prefects, in March 2003 at Eton College.
    Britain&#39;s Prince Harry, right, and his father The Prince Of Wales play polo for The BFF/Highgrove Team in a match for The Indian Cavalry Polo Trophy in Tidworth, England, on July 12, 2003.
    Britain's Prince Harry, right, and his father The Prince Of Wales play polo for The BFF/Highgrove Team in a match for The Indian Cavalry Polo Trophy in Tidworth, England, on July 12, 2003.
    Prince Harry paints in Eton College&#39;s new Drawing Room on May 12, 2003.
    Prince Harry paints in Eton College's new Drawing Room on May 12, 2003.
    A man reads the New York Post newspaper on January 13, 2005, featuring the &quot;Royal Nazi&quot; headline about Prince Harry who attended a fancy dress party wearing a khaki uniform with an armband emblazoned with a swastika.
    A man reads the New York Post newspaper on January 13, 2005, featuring the "Royal Nazi" headline about Prince Harry who attended a fancy dress party wearing a khaki uniform with an armband emblazoned with a swastika.
    Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry share a joke as they watch Prince Charles and his bride Camilla Duchess of Cornwall leave St. George&#39;s Chapel in Windsor, England, following their marriage blessing on April 9, 2005.
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry share a joke as they watch Prince Charles and his bride Camilla Duchess of Cornwall leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, following their marriage blessing on April 9, 2005.
    Prince Harry takes part in the Trooping Of New Colours alongside his fellow officer cadets at the Royal Military Academy on June 21, 2005, in Sandhurst, England.
    Prince Harry takes part in the Trooping Of New Colours alongside his fellow officer cadets at the Royal Military Academy on June 21, 2005, in Sandhurst, England.
    Prince Harry sitting below the turret of his Spartan armored vehicle as he communicates with other units by radio, in the desert in Helmand province in Southern Afghanistan, on February 20, 2008. The 23-year-old, an officer in the Household Cavalry regiment, secretly served for several weeks in the volatile southern province of Helmand.
    Prince Harry sitting below the turret of his Spartan armored vehicle as he communicates with other units by radio, in the desert in Helmand province in Southern Afghanistan, on February 20, 2008. The 23-year-old, an officer in the Household Cavalry regiment, secretly served for several weeks in the volatile southern province of Helmand.
    Princes William and Harry are seen at a Royal Air Force base near Shrewsbury in central England on June 18, 2009.
    Princes William and Harry are seen at a Royal Air Force base near Shrewsbury in central England on June 18, 2009.
    The British royal family poses for a portrait in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace in London on April 29, 2011.
    The British royal family poses for a portrait in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace in London on April 29, 2011.
    Prince Harry skis with the Walking with the Wounded team, who have gathered on the island of Spitsbergen, Norway -- situated between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole -- for their last days of preparation before setting off to the North Pole by foot on March 29, 2011.
    Prince Harry skis with the Walking with the Wounded team, who have gathered on the island of Spitsbergen, Norway -- situated between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole -- for their last days of preparation before setting off to the North Pole by foot on March 29, 2011.
    Prince Harry stands in the Drawing School on May 12, 2003, between two of the works he completed while studying at Eton College. His work involves a mixture of painting and printing, and reflects his habit of using animals as his starting point.
    Prince Harry stands in the Drawing School on May 12, 2003, between two of the works he completed while studying at Eton College. His work involves a mixture of painting and printing, and reflects his habit of using animals as his starting point.
    Best man Prince Harry and Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton on April 29, 2011.
    Best man Prince Harry and Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton on April 29, 2011.
    Prince Harry climbs on board a specially decorated golf buggy as he goes on a tour of Harbour Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on March 4, 2012. The Prince was visiting the Bahamas as part of a Diamond Jubilee tour as a representative of Queen Elizabeth II.
    Prince Harry climbs on board a specially decorated golf buggy as he goes on a tour of Harbour Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on March 4, 2012. The Prince was visiting the Bahamas as part of a Diamond Jubilee tour as a representative of Queen Elizabeth II.
    Members of the British royal family wave to the crowds from Buckingham Palace on June 5, 2012, as part of the Queen&#39;s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
    Members of the British royal family wave to the crowds from Buckingham Palace on June 5, 2012, as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
    Left to right: Carole Coe, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips enjoy the atmosphere as they watch track cycling at the Velodrome on August 7, 2012 at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
    Left to right: Carole Coe, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips enjoy the atmosphere as they watch track cycling at the Velodrome on August 7, 2012 at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
    Prince Harry was deployed to Afghanistan as an Army helicopter pilot, the UK military announced on September 7, 2012.
    Prince Harry was deployed to Afghanistan as an Army helicopter pilot, the UK military announced on September 7, 2012.
    Prince Harry races out from a tent to scramble his Apache with fellow pilots during his 12-hour shift on November 3, 2012, at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan. Prince Harry served as an Apache helicopter pilot and gunner.
    Prince Harry races out from a tent to scramble his Apache with fellow pilots during his 12-hour shift on November 3, 2012, at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan. Prince Harry served as an Apache helicopter pilot and gunner.
    Prince Harry salutes aboard the Australian warship HMAS Leeuwin during the International Fleet Review in Sydney on October 5, 2013.
    Prince Harry salutes aboard the Australian warship HMAS Leeuwin during the International Fleet Review in Sydney on October 5, 2013.
    Prince Harry, Ivan Castro and their fellow adventurers reach the South Pole as part of their Walking With the Wounded charity trek on Friday, December 13, 2013, in Antarctica.
    Prince Harry, Ivan Castro and their fellow adventurers reach the South Pole as part of their Walking With the Wounded charity trek on Friday, December 13, 2013, in Antarctica.
    Prince Harry and Prince William help soldiers build a flood wall at Eton End School on February 14 in Datchet, England.
    Prince Harry and Prince William help soldiers build a flood wall at Eton End School on February 14 in Datchet, England.
    Prince Harry hits a baseball while participating in drills at the Harlem RBI baseball youth development program in New York City on Tuesday, May 14.
    Prince Harry hits a baseball while participating in drills at the Harlem RBI baseball youth development program in New York City on Tuesday, May 14.
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; and Prince Harry visit the Tower of London&#39;s ceramic poppy installation on Tuesday, August 5. The installation was part of the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of outbreak of World War I.
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; and Prince Harry visit the Tower of London's ceramic poppy installation on Tuesday, August 5. The installation was part of the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of outbreak of World War I.
    Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Harry look at a mobile phone as they watch the Invictus Games on September 11, 2014, in London.
    Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Harry look at a mobile phone as they watch the Invictus Games on September 11, 2014, in London.
    Prince Harry celebrates his 30th birthday on September 15.
    Prince Harry celebrates his 30th birthday on September 15.
    Prince Harry flies in the back of a Spitfire on a sortie from Goodwood, West Sussex, via the Isle of Wight in this undated photo released on Sunday, April 5.. The flight was to promote his Spitfire scholarship, which offers training for wounded servicemen and women.
    Prince Harry flies in the back of a Spitfire on a sortie from Goodwood, West Sussex, via the Isle of Wight in this undated photo released on Sunday, April 5.. The flight was to promote his Spitfire scholarship, which offers training for wounded servicemen and women.
    Prince Harry flies in the back of a Spitfire on a sortie from Goodwood, West Sussex, via the Isle of Wight in this undated photo released April 5.
    Prince Harry flies in the back of a Spitfire on a sortie from Goodwood, West Sussex, via the Isle of Wight in this undated photo released April 5.
    Prince Harry is greeted by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, second left, and Chairman of the Council of the War Memorial Ken Doolan, third right, during a visit to the Australian War Memorial on Monday, April 6, in Canberra, Australia. Prince Harry, or Captain Wales as he is known in the British Army, will end his military career with a monthlong secondment, or temporary assignment, to the Australian Defence Force in barracks in Sydney, Perth and Darwin.
    Prince Harry is greeted by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, second left, and Chairman of the Council of the War Memorial Ken Doolan, third right, during a visit to the Australian War Memorial on Monday, April 6, in Canberra, Australia. Prince Harry, or Captain Wales as he is known in the British Army, will end his military career with a monthlong secondment, or temporary assignment, to the Australian Defence Force in barracks in Sydney, Perth and Darwin.
    Prince Harry talks to Nepalese women in a community courtyard outside the Golden Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.
    Prince Harry talks to Nepalese women in a community courtyard outside the Golden Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.
    Prince Harry speaks at 21st International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2016), Durban, South Africa.
    Prince Harry speaks at 21st International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2016), Durban, South Africa.
    Soldier

    In February 2007, the British Ministry of Defense announced that Harry would be deployed to Iraq. But his deployment was canceled just three months later after a number of threats were made against him.
    In December that year he was sent in secret to Afghanistan, where he served for four months until his presence there became publicly known. Along with the other members of his regiment, he received the Operational Service Medal for his service in Afghanistan.
    After qualifying as an Apache helicopter pilot -- and being promoted to the rank of captain -- he returned to Afghanistan in 2012 on a 20-week deployment. He flew on scores of missions and later admitted killing Taliban insurgents. It was sometimes justified to "take a life to save a life," he said. "That's what we revolve around, I suppose."
    That was his last mission as an active soldier -- in June 2015, Kensington Palace announced that Harry had ended his army career.
    Prince Harry served two tours in Afghanistan with the British Army.
    Rebel

    Harry hasn't always been known for his military discipline. In fact, he's often described as the rebellious royal.
    In 2002, he faced accusations of under-age drinking and cannabis use. The prince was a 16-year-old schoolboy at the time of the alleged incident.
    Three years later, he caused outrage by wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party. He later apologized, admitting "it was a poor choice of costume."
    In 2012, photos emerged of Harry partying nude in a Las Vegas hotel. A palace official explained that he was "on a private holiday."
    The prince has been the subject of far fewer sensational headlines in recent years.
    Prince Harry amuses Emily Henson, daughter of Hayley Henson, at the Sitting Volleyball Finals during the Invictus Games in September this year.
    Harry appears to be prepared to speak more critically of the royal institution than the rest of his family. In an interview with Newsweek in June this year, Harry questioned whether the position of king or queen was even a desirable one.
    "Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen?" he asked. "I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time."
    And in an unusual public statement last November, he openly criticized the British media for subjecting Meghan Markle to "a wave of abuse and harrassment" including "outright sexism and racism." He asked the press to "pause and reflect before any more damage is done."

    Activist

    As is customary for members of the British royal family, Harry is an active campaigner for a number of charitable causes.
    In 2006 he co-founded a charity to help AIDS orphans in the southern African state of Lesotho. His more recent work has focused on the needs of army veterans and people with mental health problems.
    He has trekked to the North Pole and the South Pole with veterans charity Walking With The Wounded and founded the Invictus Games in 2014, an international sporting competition for injured servicemen and women.
    In the last year, Harry has joined Prince William and wife Catherine in efforts to tackle the stigma of mental illness. As part of that effort, the brothers talked openly for the first time about the death of their mother.
    Prince Harry races against his older brother and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in February 2017 at an event for mental health initiative Heads Together.
    In an interview with British newspaper The Telegraph in April, Prince Harry spoke candidly about the "total chaos" he experienced after losing his mother, and the problems caused by bottling up his emotions rather than talking about them.
    He revealed that he sought counseling at age 28, at the urging of his brother. He also admitted that the pressure of being in the public eye caused him to be "very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions."
    The counseling helped, he explained, and he said he feels "in a good place."