Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

London (CNN) Britain's Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in spring 2018.

The pair became engaged quietly earlier this month and will live at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, where Harry currently resides.

Monday's announcement of the forthcoming nuptials was made by Harry's father, Prince Charles, in a statement released from his office at Clarence House.

Prince Charles said he was "delighted to announce" the engagement, adding that Harry had informed "The Queen and other close members of his family."

Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents

"Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents," the statement added.

