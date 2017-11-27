Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

London (CNN) Britain's Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle are engaged, according to a statement from Kensington Palace. The wedding will take place in spring 2018.

"Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents," the royal household announced in a statement on Twitter.

The pair became engaged earlier this month and will live at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, the statement continued.

More details about the wedding will be released in due course but they will make an official engagement appearance on Monday afternoon before taking part in a broadcast interview which will air in the evening.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017.

The palace also released a statement on behalf of Markle's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland.

