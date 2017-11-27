Breaking News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Max Foster, CNN

Updated 6:04 AM ET, Mon November 27, 2017

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )
London (CNN)Britain's Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle are engaged, according to a statement from Kensington Palace. The wedding will take place in spring 2018.

"Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents," the royal household announced in a statement on Twitter.
The pair became engaged earlier this month and will live at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, the statement continued.
More details about the wedding will be released in due course but they will make an official engagement appearance on Monday afternoon before taking part in a broadcast interview which will air in the evening.
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017.
    The palace also released a statement on behalf of Markle's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland.
    "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.
    "We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together," the statement ended.
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 on September 25, 2017.
    Harry's brother, William and his wife, Catherine, who also reside at Kensington Palace, shared their joy at the impending union on Monday.
    "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together," they said in a statement.
    Monday's announcement ends persistent speculation over when the 33-year-old prince -- who is now fifth in line to the British throne -- would propose to the actor.
    Markle at the ELLE Women in Television Celebration on January 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California.
    The actress attended Immaculate Heart High School, a private, all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles. She went by her first name, Rachel, at the time before later using her middle name, Meghan.
    Markle was married to film producer Trevor Engelson for two years before they divorced in 2013.
    Markle at the Some Kind-a Gorgeous Style and Beauty Lounge at the Chateau Marmont on August 26, 2010 in Los Angeles, California
    Markle is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in US hit TV series &quot;Suits.&quot; Her on-screen father Robert Zane is played by Wendell Pierce.
    Markle played Kirsten in 2015 crime movie &quot;Anti-Social.&quot;
    Markle has made a name for herself as an actress and a philanthropist.
    Markle first spoke publicly about her relationship with Prince Harry in an interview with Vanity Fair in September.
    Prince Harry and Markle attended the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada in September 2017.
    Harry and his fiancée made their public appearance at this year's Invictus Games.
    The pair were introduced in July 2016 by mutual friends in London, Markle confirmed in September. Markle is best known for her role on US hit show, Suits as well as her philanthropic work.
    The 36-year-old LA native spoke of her royal relationship for the first time earlier this year telling Vanity Fair: "We're two people who are really happy and in love."