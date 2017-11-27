Soul Train Awards 2017: The winners

Story highlights Bruno Mars won the most awards

Toni Braxton was honored

(CNN) It was a big night for Bruno Mars at this year's Soul Train Awards.

The ceremony aired Sunday and Mars led the night's winners, taking home awards for best R&B/Soul male artist, video of the year, album/mixtape of the year, song of the year and best dance performance.

Singer SZA won best new artist and best R&B/Soul female artist.

Presented by BET and hosted by singer Erykah Badu, the night included third annual Lady of Soul honorees SWV performing a medley of their top hits including "I'm So Into You," and "Weak" before being joined by rappers Method Man and U-God for their song "Anything."

Singers Ro James, Jessie J. and Luke James performed a medley of Toni Braxton hits as part of a tribute before she took to the stage to sing.

