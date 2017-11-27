Breaking News

Soul Train Awards 2017: The winners

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:00 AM ET, Mon November 27, 2017

Erykah Badu hosted the 2017 Soul Train Awards.
Story highlights

  • Bruno Mars won the most awards
  • Toni Braxton was honored

(CNN)It was a big night for Bruno Mars at this year's Soul Train Awards.

The ceremony aired Sunday and Mars led the night's winners, taking home awards for best R&B/Soul male artist, video of the year, album/mixtape of the year, song of the year and best dance performance.
Singer SZA won best new artist and best R&B/Soul female artist.
    Presented by BET and hosted by singer Erykah Badu, the night included third annual Lady of Soul honorees SWV performing a medley of their top hits including "I'm So Into You," and "Weak" before being joined by rappers Method Man and U-God for their song "Anything."
    Singers Ro James, Jessie J. and Luke James performed a medley of Toni Braxton hits as part of a tribute before she took to the stage to sing.
    Here's a list of some of the Soul Train Award winners:

    Best New Artist

    SZA

    Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

    Bruno Mars

    Soul Train Certified Award

    Bell Biv Devoe and Ledisi

    Video of the Year

    Bruno Mars -- "24K Magic"

    Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

    Lecrae

    Album/Mixtape of the Year

    Bruno Mars -- "24K Magic"

    Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year)

    Cardi B -- "Bodak Yellow"

    Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

    SZA

    Song of the Year

    Bruno Mars -- "That's What I Like"

    The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award

    "Cranes in the Sky" -- Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)

    Best Dance Performance

    Bruno Mars -- "24K Magic"

    Best Collaboration

    DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller -- "Wild Thoughts"
    For more info, visit BET.com.