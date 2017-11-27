Soul Train Awards 2017: The winners

Story highlights
(CNN)It was a big night for Bruno Mars at this year's Soul Train Awards.
The ceremony aired Sunday and Mars led the night's winners, taking home awards for best R&B/Soul male artist, video of the year, album/mixtape of the year, song of the year and best dance performance.
Singer SZA won best new artist and best R&B/Soul female artist.
Presented by BET and hosted by singer Erykah Badu, the night included third annual Lady of Soul honorees SWV performing a medley of their top hits including "I'm So Into You," and "Weak" before being joined by rappers Method Man and U-God for their song "Anything."
Singers Ro James, Jessie J. and Luke James performed a medley of Toni Braxton hits as part of a tribute before she took to the stage to sing.
Here's a list of some of the Soul Train Award winners:
Best New Artist
SZA
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Soul Train Certified Award
Bell Biv Devoe and Ledisi
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars -- "24K Magic"
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae
Album/Mixtape of the Year
Bruno Mars -- "24K Magic"
Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year)
Cardi B -- "Bodak Yellow"
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
SZA
Song of the Year
Bruno Mars -- "That's What I Like"
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award
"Cranes in the Sky" -- Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)
Best Dance Performance
Bruno Mars -- "24K Magic"
Best Collaboration
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller -- "Wild Thoughts"
