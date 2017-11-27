Gwyneth Paltrow's #ModernFamily

Story highlights Paltrow's ex and her current beau were all smiles

She and Martin split in 2014

(CNN) Gwyneth Paltrow has yet to confirm reports that she is engaged, but she may have dropped a major hint.

The Oscar-winning actress posted a photo Sunday of ex-husband Chris Martin and her reported fiancé Brad Falchuk smiling happily with the caption "Sunday brunch #modernfamily."

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

It was reported last week that Paltrow and producer Falchuk had gotten engaged, but neither has gone public with the news as of yet.

Fans are viewing her latest Instagram as proof that Falchuk is about to become an official member of the family.

Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin decided to "consciously uncouple" in 2014 after 11 years of marriage and two children.

