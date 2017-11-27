Gwyneth Paltrow's #ModernFamily

Story highlights
(CNN)Gwyneth Paltrow has yet to confirm reports that she is engaged, but she may have dropped a major hint.
The Oscar-winning actress posted a photo Sunday of ex-husband Chris Martin and her reported fiancé Brad Falchuk smiling happily with the caption "Sunday brunch #modernfamily."
It was reported last week that Paltrow and producer Falchuk had gotten engaged, but neither has gone public with the news as of yet.
Fans are viewing her latest Instagram as proof that Falchuk is about to become an official member of the family.
Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin decided to "consciously uncouple" in 2014 after 11 years of marriage and two children.
She and Falchuck -- a divorced father of two -- reportedly have been dating for more than three years. They are said to have met in 2010 on the set of the Fox series "Glee," which Falchuk co-created and on which Paltrow guest-starred as substitute teacher Holly Holliday.
The pair went public with their relationship in 2015 when she accompanied him on the red carpet for the premiere of the Fox show "Scream Queens."