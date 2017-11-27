Photos: Who is Meghan Markle? Markle at the ELLE Women in Television Celebration on January 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. Hide Caption 1 of 9

The actress attended Immaculate Heart High School, a private, all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles. She went by her first name, Rachel, at the time before later using her middle name, Meghan.

Markle was married to film producer Trevor Engelson for two years before they divorced in 2013.

Markle at the Some Kind-a Gorgeous Style and Beauty Lounge at the Chateau Marmont on August 26, 2010 in Los Angeles, California

Markle is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in US hit TV series "Suits." Her on-screen father Robert Zane is played by Wendell Pierce.

Markle played Kirsten in 2015 crime movie "Anti-Social."

Markle has made a name for herself as an actress and a philanthropist.

Markle first spoke publicly about her relationship with Prince Harry in an interview with Vanity Fair in September.