He was killed in Pahrump, Nevada

(CNN) A man who survived the Las Vegas massacre in October died several weeks later in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.

Roy McClellan, 52, was killed Nov. 17 when he was hit by a car in Pahrump, about 60 miles west of Las Vegas.

He was walking on the roadway when he got hit by a Chevrolet Camaro that fled the scene, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

McClellan and his wife made it out safely when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on October 1, killing 58 people, his widow said.

The attack is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

