(CNN) Lucas Pouille proved the hero for France as it beat Belgium 3-2 to win the Davis Cup for the 10th time before a raucous home crowd at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille Sunday.

Pouille thrashed Steve Darcis 6-3 6-1 6-0 in the fifth and deciding rubber to see France lift the famous trophy for the first time since 2001.

Earlier, ATP World Tour Finals runner-up David Goffin dominated French No.1 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga with another straight sets victory to tie the final at two rubbers apiece.

But Belgium hopes quickly disappeared as a below-par Darcis could not muster a serious challenge to Pouille, who was engulfed by teammates after rushing through the final set without dropping a game.

"This is a feeling from another world," world number 18 Pouille said. "There are no words needed, just look at the atmosphere and hear the emotion.

