(CNN) They wore heart-shaped stickers with his initials on their helmets and black ribbons next to his name on their bibs as the World Cup ski family mourned the recent death of racer David Poisson at the opening men's downhill at Lake Louise.

The popular Frenchman died in a training accident in Nakiska, Canada earlier this month ahead of the first speed event, which was won by Switzerland's world downhill champion Beat Feuz.

The 30-year-old beat Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria by just under one tenth of second.

Sweden's Aksel Lund Svindal, who missed most of last season following knee surgery, finished in third.

